Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of WM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,995. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

