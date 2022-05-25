Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 154,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,713. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

