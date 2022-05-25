Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,244 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,670. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CL King increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

FormFactor Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.