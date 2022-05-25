Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.05 and its 200 day moving average is $282.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

