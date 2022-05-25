Transcodium Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $39,661.88 and approximately $110.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

