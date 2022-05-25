Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 4.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.51. 139,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,200,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

