Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 4.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.51. 139,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,200,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
