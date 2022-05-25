Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 644,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,300. The firm has a market cap of $961.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

