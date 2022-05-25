Truist Financial Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $323.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $370.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.53.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $277.79 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

