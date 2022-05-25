Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 698,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Twin Disc by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.