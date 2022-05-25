Ultra (UOS) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $114.85 million and $1.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.00644049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00176279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

