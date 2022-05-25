Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.77. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 21,318 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

