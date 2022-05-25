Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.08. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

UNBLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($87.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

