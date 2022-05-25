Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 3,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 179,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

