United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of UBOH stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. United Bancshares has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.71.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

