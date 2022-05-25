United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Reduced by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 60,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,680. The company has a market capitalization of $151.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

