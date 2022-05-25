United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $153.79.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About United States Lime & Minerals (Get Rating)
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
