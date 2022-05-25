United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $153.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

