Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Up 5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 2,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $520.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at $179,028.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Urban One during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Urban One by 440.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.