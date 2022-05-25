Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,316 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,399 shares of company stock valued at $717,337. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

