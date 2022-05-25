Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLO. Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

NYSE VLO opened at $124.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $131.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

