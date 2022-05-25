Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

