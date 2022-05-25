Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,414.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VAPO opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

