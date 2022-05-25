Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

VEEV stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

