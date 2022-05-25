Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $417,597.41 and $19.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.33 or 0.99890137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00208449 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00092094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00118126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00226800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036764 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

