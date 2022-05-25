Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

