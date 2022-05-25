Vidulum Hits Market Capitalization of $748,639.40 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $748,639.40 and approximately $3,528.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 64.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00092224 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

