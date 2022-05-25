Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) versus Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Financial Comparison

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A -145.63% -84.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vigil Neuroscience and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and Windtree Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 70.57 -$67.64 million ($2.48) -0.19

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

About Vigil Neuroscience (Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Windtree Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. It has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sales of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

