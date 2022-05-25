Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 5,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,153,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

