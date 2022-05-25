Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 5,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,153,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
VMEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16.
Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.