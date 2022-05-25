Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

JOET stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. 22,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

