Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.81 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $95.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its position in Vista Gold by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

