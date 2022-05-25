VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,697 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.05.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

