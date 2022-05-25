W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.96. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,123,000 after buying an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 37.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.