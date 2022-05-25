Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.14. Wallbox shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,937,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

