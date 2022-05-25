Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,444,000 after buying an additional 739,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after buying an additional 72,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 631,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last three months. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.