Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc increased its position in Waters by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Waters by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Waters by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

