Waves Achieves Market Cap of $591.32 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $5.46 or 0.00018492 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a market capitalization of $591.32 million and $207.22 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013696 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,357,520 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

