Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Welltower has a twelve month low of $74.04 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 406.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
