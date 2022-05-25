WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jayson M. Zatta Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WSBC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $39.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 79.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 162,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 134,416 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

