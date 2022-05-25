Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIW opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 29,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $312,401.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,667,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,779,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

