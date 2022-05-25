Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0232 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

SPGYF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.23.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.