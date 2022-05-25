WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Reaches $136.80 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $136.80 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018349 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013859 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

