Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

WSR opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

