Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

