Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.74.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total transaction of $701,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,133,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $686.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $681.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

