Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 11,975 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

