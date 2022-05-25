Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 594 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 449,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 575.8% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

