Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,767 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,816.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

WLFC opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

