WinCash (WCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. WinCash has a market capitalization of $46,315.64 and approximately $10.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded up 124.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036281 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

