WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001350 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

