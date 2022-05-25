WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 878,944 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $33.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 288.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

