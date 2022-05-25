WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 878,944 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $33.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

